Health

COVID-19: Students, staff at Peterborough Catholic secondary school return after negative test result

By Greg Davis Global News
An individual at St. Peter Catholic Secondary School in Peterborough who initially had an inconclusive test for COVID-19 has since tested negative.
All students and staff at a Peterborough Catholic high school who were asked to self-isolate due to an inconclusive COVID-19 test last week are back in school Monday.

Last week, an individual at St. Peter Catholic Secondary School had an inconclusive test result for COVID-19, according to the Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Catholic District School Board.

The school board was working with Peterborough Public Health in response to the test result.

Read more: Individual at St. Peter Catholic School receives inconclusive COVID-19 test result

On Sunday, the school board issued a tweet that said the individual has since tested negative for COVID-19.

As a result, about three dozen students and staff who were asked to self-isolate as a precaution have been cleared to return to school, the board said.

On Thursday, one case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Highland Heights Public School in Peterborough, according to the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board. The school remains open.

“A positive case at a school does not necessarily mean the individual was exposed to COVID-19 at the school,” said principal Drew Beaton. “They may have been exposed somewhere else in the community.”

CoronavirusCOVID-19Ontario schoolsPeterborough coronavirusPeterborough COVIDSt. Peter Catholic Secondary Schoolcovid schoolsPeterborough VIctoria Northumberland Catholic District School Board
