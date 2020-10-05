COVID-19: Students, staff at Peterborough Catholic secondary school return after negative test result

Send this page to someone via email

All students and staff at a Peterborough Catholic high school who were asked to self-isolate due to an inconclusive COVID-19 test last week are back in school Monday.

Last week, an individual at St. Peter Catholic Secondary School had an inconclusive test result for COVID-19, according to the Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Catholic District School Board.

The school board was working with Peterborough Public Health in response to the test result.

On Sunday, the school board issued a tweet that said the individual has since tested negative for COVID-19.

As a result, about three dozen students and staff who were asked to self-isolate as a precaution have been cleared to return to school, the board said.

Story continues below advertisement

All students/staff @StPeterCSS who were asked to self isolate last week have been cleared to return to school tomorrow by @Ptbohealth. The individual who had an inconclusive test result last week has since tested negative for COVID-19. — PVNCCDSB (@PVNCCDSB) October 4, 2020

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

On Thursday, one case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Highland Heights Public School in Peterborough, according to the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board. The school remains open.

“A positive case at a school does not necessarily mean the individual was exposed to COVID-19 at the school,” said principal Drew Beaton. “They may have been exposed somewhere else in the community.”

Story continues below advertisement