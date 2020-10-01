Individual at St. Peter Catholic School receives inconclusive COVID-19 test result

An individual at St. Peter Catholic Secondary School in Peterborough, Ont., received an inconclusive COVID-19 test result, according to the Peterborough Victoria Northumberland and Clarington Catholic District School Board.

In a letter issued by the school’s principal to parents, guardians and staff on Thursday, the school said it was notified by Peterborough Public Health of this information that same morning.

According to the school board, an inconclusive test means Peterborough Public Health can’t rule out the possibility that the individual has contracted the coronavirus and is treating it as a probable case as a precaution.

The individual will remain at home until the health unit advises that they may return to school, according to the school.

The school also said it’s working closely with the health unit to identify those required to stay home and self-isolate. Those individuals will receive a direct letter and call from the school, advising them on what steps they must take. According to the school board, around 36 students so far were directed to stay home and self isolate.

Meanwhile, the school remains open, and the letter said staff and students who were not directly contacted should continue to attend. They’re also asked to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, including using the daily self-assessment tool.

The school says it will continue to follow all health precautions on its premises, including thorough cleaning and disinfecting of all areas, frequent handwashing by everyone in the building, wearing masks and maintaining physical distance.

