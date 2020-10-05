COVID-19 identified at Lethbridge Family Services, outbreak expected to be declared

Send this page to someone via email

Lethbridge Family Services (LFS), a local health and social services organization, said Monday it had confirmed “positive cases of COVID-19” at one of its north side offices.

In a news release Monday morning, LFS confirmed the building on 1107 2A Ave N was closed after the cases were reported. Both the Immigrant Services and DeCapo Disability Services offices are located at this address.

“With these few cases confirmed, LFS closed our north office on Friday, in addition to today, out of an abundance of caution,” Monday’s release read. Tweet This

Although it would not say exactly how many cases were reported, LFS said Alberta Health Services informed it an outbreak would be declared.

AHS publicly declares COVID-19 outbreaks in acute care and continuing care facilities when there are two or more cases, and at other facilities when five or more positive cases exist. AHS only declares outbreaks on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Over the weekend, LFS says it completed a deep cleaning, and says its three departments have been separated since March, working in “tight containment” without contact with one another.

“We will continue to be honest with our employees, clients and the community. Every effort is being taken. Tweet This

“We are working closely with Alberta Health Services to assist them with contact tracing.”

LFS has around 380 staff who provide supports to more than 7,200 individuals and families.

