2 residents at Beeton, Ont., long-term care home die amid COVID-19 outbreak

The County of Simcoe has confirmed that two long-term care residents at Simcoe Manor in Beeton, Ont., have died as the nursing home experiences a COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the county, one resident who died tested positive for the coronavirus, while the other who passed away was tested on Friday and the results have not yet come in.

As of Sunday morning, there have been four staff members and four residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus at Simcoe Manor. Three resident care units have been impacted by COVID-19.

“All long-term care residents have been tested and we continue to closely monitor for their results,” county officials said, adding all staff are being tested on Monday.

“Enhanced screening measures remain in place to ensure immediate symptom identification, testing, isolation and appropriate contact tracing are completed, in collaboration with the health unit.”

Simcoe Manor has implemented a number of measures to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, some of which include temporarily cancelling all indoor and outdoor visits, enhanced cleaning measures and screening, as well as isolating residents to their rooms.

“Though this virus has silently made its way into our home, we will fight harder than ever to stop it as quickly as we possibly can,” officials said.

“Be reassured that we are all doing everything possible and we will get ahead of this.”

Simcoe Manor is one of two long-term care homes that are currently experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak in the Simcoe Muskoka region, the other being at the Pines Long-Term Care Home in Bracebridge, Ont.

In total, there have been 15 outbreaks at long-term care homes in the region.

