Midland councillor violated code of conduct after hosting parties amid COVID: integrity commissioner

A new report released by the Town of Midland, Ont.’s integrity commissioner has found that Ward 2 Coun. Cody Oschefski violated the municipality’s code of conduct after he hosted at least five parties at his home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A complaint to the integrity commissioner alleges that Oschefski hosted the gatherings at his house on Lakewood Drive and that “numerous” people attended, failing to adhere to the current coronavirus protocols.

“The complaint alleges that Councillor Oschefski’s conduct in holding these parties was a breach of the code of conduct provisions requiring that members of council encourage respect for, and adhere to, municipal by-laws, policies and procedures,” the report reads.

According to the integrity commissioner’s report, Oschefski hosted a birthday party in mid-April. It’s alleged the town councillor hosted over a dozen people, representing nine different social circles.

“Though the event was intended as a ‘drive-by,’ people exited their vehicles,” the report says. “Physical distancing was reduced, and no masks were observed.”

In a Facebook post addressing the integrity commissioner’s report, Oschefski said his April drive-by party saw “a few” stop-ins but that physical distancing was respected and the number of people present was “never even close” to violating the public health gathering standards in Simcoe County and Ontario.

More than a month later, on June 6, the report alleges Oschefski hosted a funeral for his pet and that more than a dozen people attended, representing seven different social circles.

“Although the yard is large, physical distancing appeared to be largely ignored and no masks were observed,” the report says.

In Oschefski’s Facebook post, he said his cat’s June funeral included a “small group” that was part of his social bubble and was “way within provincial and health unit standards.”

From March 28 to June 12, Ontarians were only allowed to gather in groups of up to five people. On June 12, the province loosened gathering restrictions, permitting gatherings of up to 10 people as many regions across the province began to enter Stage 2 of Ontario’s reopening strategy amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On July 17, most of Ontario moved into Stage 3 of the province’s reopening strategy, which allowed gatherings of up to 50 people indoors and of up to 100 people outdoors.

While Oschefski doesn’t deny that any of the five events occurred, he disagrees with the number of guests that were alleged to be present and with the accusation that physical distancing wasn’t respected.

“He denied that the number of people in attendance exceeded the total number permitted under the relevant regulation,” the integrity commissioner’s report says.

“The councillor denies that safe physical distancing was ignored. However, a photo of at least one event (June 26) clearly showed up to eight guests standing closely beside each other without masks.”

On June 26, the integrity commissioner’s report said Oschefski hosted a bachelorette party, where at least eight guests from different social circles attended, with a buffet table.

“I wasn’t even there, but I am being disciplined for it, potentially,” the councillor said on Facebook.

More than a month after the bachelorette party, on Aug. 8, the report alleges Oschefski hosted another party after postponing his wedding due to the pandemic. According to the report, two dozen guests attended the event, which featured a buffet.

In this case, Oschefski agrees with the number of people present, saying the province allowed gatherings of up to 100 people outdoors at the time.

Two weeks after the Aug. 8 gathering, the report says Oschefski hosted a birthday party for his mother, with what’s alleged to be “more attendees” than were at the event on Aug. 8.

On Facebook, Oschefski said 24 people were present at his mother’s 60th birthday on Aug. 22.

“(I) invited only immediate family and best of friends,” Oschefski wrote. “She doesn’t have the space to do it safely and I do, so we had it at my house, outdoors.”

At both August parties, the complaint to the integrity commissioner accuses Oschefski’s guests of not physical distancing or wearing masks.

“I have an integrity commission complaint against me from two people who I considered very close friends,” Oschefski said in his Facebook post Thursday.

“What I am accused of is setting a bad example, while not breaking any rules, by hosting five events on my property.”

The integrity commissioner’s report says there is “some animosity” between Oschefski and the complainant, with whom he has had a falling out.

“Although the animosity may have to some extent motivated the complainant, the councillor has admitted (to) hosting the events,” the integrity commissioner said in the report.

“In any event, while a previous relationship with a complainant may influence the weight with which we assess evidence, it does not negate the possibility of the existence of an ethical breach.”

The integrity commissioner said it accepts Oschefski may have tried to ensure guests were complying with physical distancing, although the number of times he hosted gatherings and the “evidence of non-compliance” is “concerning.”

“In hosting a series of events — five noted by the initial complaint and a sixth event recently reported to us — the councillor is facilitating situations where attitudes towards physical distancing may become unduly relaxed and the following of proper public health protocols cannot be assured,” the report says.

“Even if we were to find that each event fully complied with the regulations around physical distancing, including by attendees remaining two metres apart or wearing masks, we would question the propriety of holding such events during the early stages of a pandemic.”

The integrity commissioner said hosting events during a public health crisis encourages disregard for the Town of Midland’s direction to follow public health standards and orders.

“It is not necessary to find that a member of council broke the law in order to find that he has failed to encourage public respect for the law,” the report says.

Midland town council will be presented with the integrity commissioner’s report and will vote on whether to formally reprimand Oschefski.

“I will have to respond to the allegations,” Oschefski said on Facebook. “I don’t feel I have done anything wrong and I hope council feels the same way, too.”

