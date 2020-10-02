Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

10 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total hits 921

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 2, 2020 4:02 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario introduces new restrictions as second wave continues to intensify' Coronavirus: Ontario introduces new restrictions as second wave continues to intensify
WATCH: Ontario Premier Doug Ford introduced new COVID-19 restrictions Friday as the province continues its efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus amid an intensifying second wave.

Ontario’s Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 10 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the local total case count to 921, including 38 deaths.

The new cases are in Essa, Clearview, Bradford, New Tecumseth and Barrie.

Read more: 19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total surpasses 900

One of the cases is a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while the rest are still under investigation.

Of all the region’s 921 cases, 85 per cent — or 786 — have recovered, while none are in hospital.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Between March and June, about 20 per cent of all Simcoe Muskoka’s COVID-19 cases were related to local institutional outbreaks.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ontario announces provincewide mask policy, new restrictions for ‘hotspot areas’

Since July, only five per cent of new coronavirus cases have been related to an outbreak at a long-term care or retirement home.

Trending Stories

There have been 26 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region, at 15 long-term care facilities, five retirement homes, five workplaces and one group home.

Read more: Ontario reports new record of 732 coronavirus cases, adds 76 more deaths due to data cleanup

On Friday, Ontario reported 732 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 52,980, including 2,927 deaths.

Friday’s case count is the highest daily count recorded in the province to date, although Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said a number of cases and deaths that occurred in the spring or summer were reported now due to a “data review.”

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario’s top doctor responds to Dr. Eileen de Villa’s call for stricter restrictions' Coronavirus: Ontario’s top doctor responds to Dr. Eileen de Villa’s call for stricter restrictions
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaSimcoe Muskoka District Health UnitMuskoka coronavirusMuskoka COVID-19Simcoe County coronavirusSimcoe County COVID-19
Flyers
More weekly flyers