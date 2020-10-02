10 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total hits 921

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 10 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the local total case count to 921, including 38 deaths.

The new cases are in Essa, Clearview, Bradford, New Tecumseth and Barrie.

One of the cases is a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while the rest are still under investigation.

Of all the region’s 921 cases, 85 per cent — or 786 — have recovered, while none are in hospital.

Between March and June, about 20 per cent of all Simcoe Muskoka’s COVID-19 cases were related to local institutional outbreaks.

Since July, only five per cent of new coronavirus cases have been related to an outbreak at a long-term care or retirement home.

There have been 26 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region, at 15 long-term care facilities, five retirement homes, five workplaces and one group home.

On Friday, Ontario reported 732 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 52,980, including 2,927 deaths.

Friday’s case count is the highest daily count recorded in the province to date, although Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said a number of cases and deaths that occurred in the spring or summer were reported now due to a “data review.”

