Dr. Deena Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is holding a news conference at 3:30 p.m. The update will be streamed live in this story post.

Thursday’s update comes after Alberta reported 153 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and one additional death related to the disease.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 1,582 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.

Since the pandemic was declared in March, 18,062 confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Alberta. As of Wednesday, 16,213 people had recovered.

Story continues below advertisement