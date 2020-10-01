Menu

Health

Dr. Deena Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted October 1, 2020 1:25 pm
Alberta's chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw provides an update on COVID-19 Sept. 24, 2020.
Alberta's chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw provides an update on COVID-19 Sept. 24, 2020. Courtesy, Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is holding a news conference at 3:30 p.m. The update will be streamed live in this story post.

Read more: Technical issues delay some negative COVID-19 tests, AHS contacting those affected

Thursday’s update comes after Alberta reported 153 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and one additional death related to the disease.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 1,582 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.

Read more: Number of active COVID-19 cases in Alberta rises to 1,582 on Wednesday

Since the pandemic was declared in March, 18,062 confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Alberta. As of Wednesday, 16,213 people had recovered.

