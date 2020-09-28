2 deaths, 24 cases in Mill Woods care centre COVID-19 outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have died related to a COVID-19 outbreak at the Millwoods Shepherd’s Care Centre in south Edmonton, according to officials.

The outbreak, which was added to the provincial list on Friday, includes 19 residents and five staff members. All the residents who have tested positive are on the third floor of the facility, according to Shepherd’s Care Foundation.

On Friday, when the foundation first posted an update on its website related to the outbreak, there were six positive cases — four in staff members, and two in residents who had recently passed away.

By Sunday, testing showed the outbreak had grown to a total of 24 people.

1:59 COVID-19: Hinshaw announces changes for long-term care facilities in Alberta COVID-19: Hinshaw announces changes for long-term care facilities in Alberta

The centre said it had first became aware of a COVID-19 case in the facility over two weeks ago on Sept. 12, in a staff member on the third floor. The staff member had not worked while asymptomatic, according to officials.

On Sept. 22, another asymptomatic staff member at the centre tested positive.

“We do not believe these two cases were linked and community transmission is the most likely source of infection,” Shepherd’s Care Foundation said on Saturday.

Visits are temporarily suspended to the centre and all residents are under precautionary isolation.

The foundation is working with Alberta Health Services to contain the outbreak and work to contact trace.

Staff who have been identified as being in potential contact with cases are on leave and isolating.

Of the staff, four were employees of Shepherd’s Care and one was a placement student.

The Millwoods Shepherd’s Care Centre is located near the Grey Nuns Community Hospital on 66 Street and 28 Avenue in south Edmonton.