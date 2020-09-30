Patients diverted to other hospitals as Calgary’s Foothills COVID-19 outbreaks continue to grow

Some cardiac patients are being diverted to hospitals in Edmonton for catheterization procedures as officials continue to deal with COVID-19 outbreaks at the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary.

As of Tuesday, 290 health-care workers were quarantined and monitoring for symptoms of the novel coronavirus in relation to the outbreak. Alberta Health Services said it would update the number of staff isolating twice weekly.

In an emailed statement, AHS said the Foothills cardiac catheterization labs have had “some temporary service disruptions due to staffing restraints from the COVID-19 outbreak,” but the “majority” of the procedures are moving ahead.

Some new patients are being sent to either the Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute at the University of Alberta Hospital and the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton for their procedures, AHS said.

Story continues below advertisement

AHS also said some procedures currently scheduled are being rescheduled, depending on staffing levels, most of which will be done in Calgary. Any urgent or critical procedures will still be done at Foothills.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The health authority didn’t say how many procedures had been deferred or rescheduled.

2:06 Calgary’s Foothills hospital limits visitors, postpones surgeries due to COVID-19 outbreaks Calgary’s Foothills hospital limits visitors, postpones surgeries due to COVID-19 outbreaks

On Wednesday, AHS said 33 patients have been diagnosed with COVID-19 after being exposed as a result of the outbreaks — up from 31 on Tuesday. Four patients have died.

Another staff member was also confirmed to have the virus as of Wednesday, for a total of 28.

One more unit, which was previously on outbreak watch, has declared an outbreak, AHS said. Two other units remain on outbreak watch.

Story continues below advertisement

There were no more surgery postponements on Wednesday. Nearly 50 surgeries scheduled for this past Monday and Tuesday had been rescheduled due to staffing and inpatient restrictions.

The cause of the outbreaks, which so far have not been linked, is still under investigation, AHS said.