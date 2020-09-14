Albertans push for online access to health records for those under 14

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta parents say they would like to see MyHealth Records, the province’s online portal for health records, available to those who are under the age of 14.

Currently, the portal can only be accessed by Albertans who are 14 years old and older.

Angela Eckstrand has an 18-month-old daughter and a five-year-old son; both were tested for COVID-19 last week after displaying mild symptoms.

While her daughter’s results have come back, she is still waiting for her son’s results and wants MyHealth Records to be available for younger children.

“We’re being told that that’s the quickest way to get your results is through MyHealth Records. If that’s the quickest way, it would just be easier to get access to that for all ages, especially those who are attending daycare or school so they can go back sooner,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

Eckstrand said it would also be helpful to have documentation of her children’s tests and results as well.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“It’s easier to provide those results to other care providers if they do need it in the future,” she said. Tweet This

2:11 Alberta saw 418 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death over the weekend Alberta saw 418 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death over the weekend

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Monday that that type of access is being worked on.

“I don’t have a time frame on that, but work is absolutely underway as we recognize this would be of value for parents and for those children,” she said.

Hinhsaw has previously said MyHealth Records is the fastest way to get test results, as Albertans can see them online as soon as they are available.

Story continues below advertisement