Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta’s COVID-19 situation Monday afternoon

Alberta’s top doctor will provide an update on COVID-19 on Monday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to provide the update in Edmonton at 3:30 p.m. The news conference will be streamed live in this story post.

The update comes after at least three Alberta schools declared COVID-19 outbreaks over the weekend — Ross Sheppard High School in Edmonton, Lester B. Pearson High School in Calgary and Auburn Bay School in Calgary.

An outbreak is declared when two or more cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in a school.

In a post on the school’s website, the principal of Lester B. Pearson, Kenneth Chee, said the two cases are separate and no connection has been identified.

The principal of Ross Sheppard said in a letter to parents that the two cases at the high school “are unrelated and neither was contracted or transmitted in our school.” Rick Stanley said 53 Grade 10 students as well as two staff members need to be tested and have been told to self isolate for 14 days.

Alberta cases heading into the weekend

As of Friday, there were 1,444 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta. Of those, 580 were in the Edmonton zone, 560 were in the Calgary zone, 213 were in the North zone, 45 were in the South zone, 38 were in the South zone and eight were not tied to any specific zone.

A total of 15,415 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Alberta. As of Friday, 41 people were in hospital with COVID-19, with nine of those people being treated in intensive care units.

On Monday afternoon, Hinshaw will release the number of cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.