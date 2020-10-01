Menu

Canada
October 1 2020 6:18pm
00:39

Greater than 99% of children who go for COVID-19 testing are negative: Hinshaw

Dr. Deena Hinshaw discusses an upward trend in school-related COVID-19 cases and why she doesn’t think it’s alarming.

