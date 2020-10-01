Canada October 1 2020 6:18pm 00:39 Greater than 99% of children who go for COVID-19 testing are negative: Hinshaw Dr. Deena Hinshaw discusses an upward trend in school-related COVID-19 cases and why she doesn’t think it’s alarming. Hinshaw provides update on school outbreaks as Alberta records 173 new cases of COVID-19 <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7372964/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7372964/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?