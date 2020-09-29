Two fines and 100 Code of Conduct referrals FOCO weekend: Western University

Send this page to someone via email

Western University’s infamous party street Broughdale Avenue might have been quiet this weekend, but that did not stop all students from partying.

Chris Alleyne, Western University’s associate vice-president, housing and ancillary services, told Global News the Campus Community Police Service issued two fines and 100 referrals to Western’s Code of Student Conduct on Saturday.

“Overall, it appears the majority of students acted responsibly on Saturday, both on and off-campus. However, we are disappointed in the behaviour of some students in residence,” Alleyne said.

Alleyne said caretaking staff have been cleaning and sanitizing residences as part of the health and safety strategy and have increased cleaning from five days a week to seven.

Last weekend is the date students typically celebrate “fake homecoming” (FOCO).

The first FOCO came in 2016 in response to Western University administration pushing back official Homecoming celebrations to late October. The revised Homecoming date is a time when students often deal with exams, and the move aimed to curb unsanctioned street parties.

Broughdale Avenue is a popular street filled with student housing, which London police estimate had around 25,000 students at FOCO parties in 2019.

Past FOCO celebrations have seen dozens of hospitalizations, packed streets and policing costs totalling upwards of $300,000.

Students found in breach of the Code of Student Conduct can face educational sanctions, such as requiring them to issue apologies, to provide service to the University or wider community, or to complete a class or workshop.

Students may also face disciplinary sanctions, such as requiring them to pay restitution or being suspended from the university.

“The pandemic continues, and we must remain vigilant in the fight against COVID-19.”

“We want to remind students to not attend or host parties or large gatherings of any kind; keep their social bubbles small and limit activities to roommates and significant others; practise physical distancing; wear a mask; get a COVID-19 test on campus if you have symptoms or are worried about possible exposure, and isolate if you have been exposed,” Alleyne said.

