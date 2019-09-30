Western’s FoCo party totalled upwards of $300,000 in policing costs, 31 hospitalized: emergency officials

London Police estimate 25,000 people descended on Broughdale Avenue on Saturday for Western’s FoCo party — which totaled upwards of $300,000 in policing costs.

At the end of the day there were 809 calls to emergency services with police making 14 arrests and issuing 62 tickets and 2,070 warnings. Middlesex London Paramedic Services also evaluated 82 people and took 31 people to hospital with non-serious injuries.

In addition, there were 10 charges under the city’s new public nuisance bylaw, all on Broughdale.

“The importance of the operation was showing a strong presence early in the day so officers were able to focus on education, but as the crowd expanded, to ensure everyone’s safety. The focus shifted to crowd management,” said Police Chief Steve Williams.

WATCH (Sept. 4, 2019): Woman returns two-thirds of rent money to Ontario student

Williams adds, due to the number of people, there were more than150 officers, who were forced to temporarily close Richmond Street.

“While overall the crowds seemed less volatile this year there were still many intoxicated people on roofs, jumping between roofs, clinging to trees and participating in other dangerous behaviors,” Williams said.

The $300,000 in extra police costs as a result of the annual Fake Homecoming bash near Western does not including the added cost to EMS and the city which officials say are still being added up.

READ MORE: No major incidents reported during FoCo festivities: London police

Although the number of injures has gone down from last year which had 57 hospitalizations, officials don’t see an end coming anytime soon, with Mayor Ed Holder talking about the preparations for dealing with next year.

Numbers growing and cost rising. pic.twitter.com/xlDiJUwfyr — 980 CFPL London News (@AM980News) September 30, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

When asked if not injuries were the new bar to success, Holder had this to say.

“Its not but there are certain measurers you look at in terms of results. Is it better we had less incidents this year in terms of physical injury? Absolutely. Is it better we have had less changes absolutely, there is nothing wrong with using that a measurement.”

READ MORE: London police ramp up resources in anticipation for FoCo

He added they city would prefer not to have to deal with this at all but right now they are focusing on doing what they can control.

Western University Students Council estimates they has 13,000 students attend Purple Fest

The goal of the festival is to draw students away from unsanctioned street parties on Broughdale Avenue.

After the concerts headliner, A$AP Rocky was a no show due to travel visa Issues, emergency services estimate that when the crows on Broughdale started to grow.