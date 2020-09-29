Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Sept. 29

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Tuesday:

2 employees at Ripley’s Aquarium in Toronto test positive for coronavirus

Ripley’s Aquarium says it had two part-time employees test positive for the virus. The first case was reported on Sept. 22 and the second case was reported on Sept. 28. A spokesperson said the employees worked in different areas of the aquarium operations.

Following the confirmation of the first case, the aquarium was closed for six days.

“These are the first two cases in the Aquarium has had since reopening to the public in June,” the spokesperson said, adding that Toronto Public Health said both cases are considered low-risk transmission.

“Since reopening, the Aquarium has decreased regular guest capacity to under 15%, eliminated onsite shows, closed the playground, enhanced cleaning in all areas, provided additional sanitizer throughout the aquarium and enforced mandatory masks for both team members and guests.”

Ontario reports 554 new coronavirus cases Tuesday

Ontario is reporting 554 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 51,085.

According to Tuesday’s provincial report, 251 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 79 in Peel Region, and 43 in York Region, 14 in Durham Region and eight in Halton Region.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said nearly 38,400 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. Around 1.4 per cent of Tuesday’s processed tests were positive for coronavirus.

Resolved cases increased by 323.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,844 as four more death were reported. The deaths increased by two in the 60 to 79 age group and by two in the 80 and over age group

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 308 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 164 among students and 44 among staff (100 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 64 more cases from the previous day.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 250 out of 4,828 schools in the province.

Affected schools with active cases are in Toronto, Oakville, Burlington, Halton Hills, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Mississauga, Brampton, Caledon, Orangeville, Aurora, Milton, Brant, Tottenham, Waterloo, Cambridge, Kitchener, Brantford, Bradford West Gwillimbury, Welland, Ancaster, Shelburne, St. Catharines, Hamilton, Niagara Falls, Barrie, Orillia, Huntsville, Smith Falls, Amherstburg, New Tecumseth, Woodbridge, Vaughan, Markham, Newmarket, Whitchurch-Stouffville, Richmond Hill, London, Windsor, Woolwich, Whitewater Region, Peterborough, Scugog, Clarence-Rockland, Russell, North Grenville, Ottawa, Kingsville, Thunder Bay, Red Lake and Pembroke.

Two schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 126 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 11 more since the previous day.