Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Nuit Blanche Toronto goes virtual, expands to multiple days with online streams

By Victoria Ahearn The Canadian Press
Posted September 29, 2020 12:44 pm
COLour Odyssey Vol. II by Yaw Tony on display at the Ontario Science Centre during the 2018 Nuit Blanche Toronto on Saturday, September 29, 2018.
COLour Odyssey Vol. II by Yaw Tony on display at the Ontario Science Centre during the 2018 Nuit Blanche Toronto on Saturday, September 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Dominic Chan

TORONTO — Nuit Blanche Toronto has revealed plans for a virtual event that will be spread out over 10 days.

Organizers have shifted the free, one-night art celebration into five online streams, running this Saturday evening until Oct. 12, to ensure safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The programming will include talks, podcasts, livestreams, and artworks in augmented and virtual reality.

Nuit Blanche, which translates literally as “white night,” started in Paris in October 2002 and usually sees revellers taking in contemporary art installations spread out in a city from dusk to dawn.

Canada has several versions of Nuit Blanche, including one in Montreal held at the end of February, and one in Regina that took place late last month with COVID-19 guidelines.

The pandemic has forced Winnipeg’s fall version of Nuit Blanche to be rescheduled, and cancelled Nuit Blanche Saskatoon.

Halifax has a similar event called Nocturne: Art at Night festival, which is slated to be a mix of online and in-person experiences with COVID-19 guidelines from Oct. 12-17.

The 15th annual Toronto instalment has the theme “The Space Between Us,” with a focus “on the connections across urban, polar and pacific landscapes.”

It will include a 12-hour livestream of screen-based artworks, as well as soundscapes provided by several DJs.

Participants will also have access to the 14-year Nuit Blanche Toronto archive of more than 1,600 art projects as well as new content from alumni artists and curators.

Click to play video 'Nuit Blanche celebrates 10 years' Nuit Blanche celebrates 10 years
© 2020 The Canadian Press
