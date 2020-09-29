Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Doug Ford calls deal to buy rapid COVID-19 tests ‘a game changer’

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 29, 2020 3:18 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Premier Ford thanks feds for their ‘game-changer’ Abbott rapid COVID-19 test' Coronavirus: Premier Ford thanks feds for their ‘game-changer’ Abbott rapid COVID-19 test
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Tuesday that the announcement made by the federal government about new COVID-19 rapid test developed by Abbott laboratories is an absolute “game changer” and thanked the prime minister and the deputy prime minister for listening to provinces’ concerns.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says a deal announced by the Canadian government to buy millions of rapid coronavirus tests is “a game changer” as the province looks to build testing capacity amid a second wave of COVID-19.

Ford has been pushing for rapid testing to become available in the province. Recently, there have been reports of hours-long lineups at assessment centres and delayed results.

“There’s no one that’s been jumping up and down screaming for the rapid tests more than I have,” Ford said during a press conference Tuesday.

Read more: Canada signs deal to buy 7.9M rapid coronavirus tests, pending approval

His remarks came after the federal government announced a deal to buy 7.9 million kits with American company Abbott. However, the deal is reliant on approval from Health Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Ford said he’s confident it will be approved soon.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“I know everyone is going to be working hard. All we need is answers,” he said.

Trending Stories

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said the rapid test would help the province increase overall capacity and assist in ensuring results come back in a timely manner.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: U.S. to distribute 150 million new Abbott rapid COVID-19 tests' Coronavirus: U.S. to distribute 150 million new Abbott rapid COVID-19 tests
Coronavirus: U.S. to distribute 150 million new Abbott rapid COVID-19 tests

Ford hinted that the tests could be available at pharmacies.

“People are going to be able to go to additional pharmacies — different locations that have the testing equipment and get answers within minutes rather than days,” he said.

Ford thanked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland for their work on the deal with Abbott. He said he had conversations with them over the phone prior to the announcement Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario has completed around 40,000 COVID-19 tests each day for the past few days and hopes to reach 50,000 per day soon; a total of 3,887,712 have been conducted.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesOntario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19COVID-19 TestingCoronavirus testingOntario Coronavirus TestingAbbott
Flyers
More weekly flyers