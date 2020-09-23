2 COVID-19 cases linked to Guelph after-school program

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government has linked two confirmed COVID-19 cases with an after-school program in Guelph.

The YMCA-YWCA of Guelph and its Guelph Lake school-age program has been added to a government list of child care centres with active cases.

The list says there are two children who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Guelph Y runs before and after school programs at Guelph Lake Public School on Watson Road.

No information about the two cases has been shared by the organization, Guelph’s health unit or the Upper Grand District School Board.

It’s not known if an outbreak has been declared, however one was declared at a Kitchener daycare after one child tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Global News has reached out to the YMCA-YWCA of Guelph, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health and the school board for comment.

More to come.