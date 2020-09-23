Menu

Comments

Health

2 COVID-19 cases linked to Guelph after-school program

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted September 23, 2020 11:45 am
Coronavirus: The future of daycare and child care services
For a lot of parents, child care is essential and it hasn’t returned to where it was pre-pandemic. A national survey conducted for the Canadian Child Care Federation found that 36 per cent of childcare centres that closed because of COVID-19 might not reopen at all. Mike Drolet looks at the rocky road to recovery of child care.

The Ontario government has linked two confirmed COVID-19 cases with an after-school program in Guelph.

The YMCA-YWCA of Guelph and its Guelph Lake school-age program has been added to a government list of child care centres with active cases.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kitchener daycare

The list says there are two children who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Guelph Y runs before and after school programs at Guelph Lake Public School on Watson Road.

No information about the two cases has been shared by the organization, Guelph’s health unit or the Upper Grand District School Board.

Read more: Ontario government launches COVID-19 tracking website for schools, licensed childcare centres

It’s not known if an outbreak has been declared, however one was declared at a Kitchener daycare after one child tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Global News has reached out to the YMCA-YWCA of Guelph, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health and the school board for comment.

More to come. 

