Education

Ontario government launches COVID-19 tracking website for schools, licensed childcare centres

By Staff The Canadian Press
Coronavirus: Ontario government providing $1.3 billion to support schools, $247 million to hire more school staff
WATCH ABOVE (Sept. 8, 2020): Coronavirus -- Ontario government providing $1.3 billion to support schools, $247 million to hire more school staff.

TORONTO — The Ontario government has launched a public website showing all cases of COVID-19 in the province’s schools and child-care centres.

Premier Doug Ford promised this week that his government would report all outbreaks of the novel coronavirus in Ontario schools.

The province says the site will be updated every weekday and include a summary of cases, as well as more detailed information on where the numbers come from.

Read more: Ontario reports 213 new coronavirus cases, highest single-day jump since late June

Ford says he believes parents should know where school outbreaks are occurring, but it will take time to report.

Under current provincial guidelines, schools are required to report COVID-19 cases to parents online or with a letter home.

As of Friday morning, the website showed 13 cases at schools in Ontario, including four students and nine staff members.

