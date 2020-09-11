Ontario reports 213 new coronavirus cases, highest single-day jump since late June

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 213 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 44,068.

Friday’s case count is the largest increase within 24 hours since June 29 when 257 cases were recorded. However, it is also the most tests completed within a day in over a month.

The death toll in the province has decreased by one death to 2,813. A decrease in deaths can be the result of updated information.

Meanwhile, 39,598 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 90 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 124 from the previous day.

Friday’s provincial report indicates the majority of new cases came from Toronto with 71, Peel Region with 38, Ottawa with 37, Waterloo with 15 and York Region with 14.

“Locally, 26 PHUs [public health units] are reporting five or fewer cases with 18 reporting no new cases,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

Elliott also said more than 32,500 tests were processed over the last 24 hours.

The province has completed 3,245,837 tests since the pandemic began. There are currently 31,384 people awaiting test results.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

20,677 people are male — an increase of 106 cases.

23,080 people are female — an increase of 105 cases.

3,098 people are 19 and under — an increase of 41 cases.

14,073 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 102 cases.

13,039 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 50 cases.

7,720 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 18 cases.

6,131 people are 80 and over — an increase of two cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Elliott added that 67 per cent of Friday’s case count are people under the age of 40.

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available.

Ontario has 49 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 (which is down by five from the previous day), with 18 patients in an intensive care unit (up by four) and nine patients in ICUs on a ventilator (unchanged).

The newly reported numbers for Friday’s report are valid as of 2 p.m. Thursday for Toronto, Ottawa and Middlesex-London public health units, and 4 p.m. Thursday for the rest of the province.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,848 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is unchanged from the previous day. There are 17 current outbreaks in homes, which is up by one. Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 37 active cases among long-term care residents and 36 active cases among staff.

