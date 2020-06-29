Ontario reports 257 new coronavirus cases, including 177 from Windsor-Essex

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 257 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, with 177 of those cases recorded in Windsor-Essex, bringing the provincial total to 34,911.

“After extensive testing this weekend of temporary workers in southwestern Ontario, the province is reporting 177 new cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, with another 80 new cases across the rest of the province,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Monday.

Monday’s report marks the highest increase the province has seen within a 24-hour period since June 13. The province had been, overall, seeing new daily infection numbers on the decline over the past three weeks.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,665, as seven more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 30,196 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 86 per cent of cases.

Ontario has completed 1,383,566 tests so far for the virus. This is up 27,127 tests from the previous day.

Monday’s report indicates the majority of new cases come from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, which reported 177 new cases. Peel Region saw 40 more cases, York Region reported 12 new cases and Waterloo had 10 more cases.

All other public health units across Ontario reported either zero or fewer than 10 new cases.

The report also highlighted that several public health units, including Toronto, have removed duplicate entries from previous reports, Elliott said. Toronto’s change in cases was listed as -4.

After extensive testing this weekend of temporary workers in Southwestern Ontario, the province is reporting 177 new cases of #COVID19 in Windsor-Essex, with another 80 new cases across the rest of the province. There were over 27,000 tests processed yesterday. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) June 29, 2020

As part of today’s update, several public health units, including Toronto, have removed duplicate entries from previous reports. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. Check back daily for the latest data, news and information. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) June 29, 2020

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

15,966 people are male.

18,669 people are female.

1,658 people are 19 and under.

10,139 people are 20 to 39.

10,612 people are 40 to 59.

6,639 people are 60 to 79.

5,854 people are 80 and over.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

There are 16,701 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Sunday for the Toronto, Ottawa and Middlesex-London public health units and 4 p.m. Sunday for the rest of the province.

1:06 Coronavirus: Ford accuses the U.S. of a “reckless approach” to COVID-19 Coronavirus: Ford accuses the U.S. of a “reckless approach” to COVID-19

Ontario has 232 patients (up by 18 from the previous day) hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 46 patients in an intensive care unit (down by five) and 35 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by one).

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,809 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, and there are 56 current outbreaks. Seven health-care workers in long-term care homes have died.

Ontario officials have said there may be a discrepancy between overall deaths and deaths at long-term care homes due to how the province’s health database system, called iPHIS, is tracking data and how the Ministry of Long-Term Care is tracking data.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 184 confirmed cases among long-term care residents and 320 cases among staff.

