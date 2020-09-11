Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Coronavirus
September 11 2020 6:11pm
02:31

Coronavirus: TDSB announces virtual classes delayed by a couple more days

Amid news of delays with the TDSB, officials with the Toronto Catholic District School Board are reportedly racing to meet HVAC safety specs in time. Mark Carcasole reports.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home