Virtual school for TDSB elementary students delayed to Sept. 17

The Toronto District School Board says virtual school for elementary students will begin two days later, on Sept. 17.

In a memo posted on the TDSB website Thursday, the board said it needs more time due to the large number of families — more than 66,000 students — that selected the online learning option.

“We require additional time to staff and timetable to ensure a more consistent opening for all staff and students,” TDSB said.

“Our top priority is to ensure students experience success in both our in-person schools and virtual schools. Prior to the first day of school, you/your child will hear directly from the teacher with details about the class and other important information.”

The TDSB said during the first week of virtual school the priority will be connecting with each student and getting everyone accustomed to the online environment.

The board also said students will be made aware of TDSB online code of conduct and privacy issues related to virtual learning.

In-person school for TDSB’s elementary students is still scheduled to go ahead as a staggered start on Sept. 15, 16 and 17.