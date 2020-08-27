Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
August 27 2020 5:50pm
03:02

TDSB gives sneak peek at COVID-19 classroom prep

The Toronto District School Board opened the doors to media for a look at what measures are being taken to protect staff and students. Shallima Maharaj shows us.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home