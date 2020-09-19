COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kitchener daycare

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported three new outbreaks of COVID-19 on Saturday including one at a daycare centre in Kitchener.

A spokesperson for the agency told Global News that a child has tested positive for the coronavirus at the YWCA St. Paul Childcare Centre.

The other two new outbreaks are at the Lanark Heights long-term-care home in Kitchener and at a congregate setting.

There are now six outbreaks in the region including another at a nursing home in Kitchener, one at a sports and fitness facility and another in a congregate setting.

Public Health announced an additional 13 positive tests for the coronavirus on Saturday bringing the total number of cases in the region to 1,571.

Five more people were cleared of the virus bringing the total number of resolved cases to 1,357.

No new COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in the area since Aug. 21 and the hospitals have been clear of COVID-19 patients since Sept. 3.

Those numbers push the total number of active cases to 94, an increase of four since Friday.

Ontario reported 407 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 46,484.

It’s the second day in a row the province has reported more than 400 cases, with 401 being reported on Friday.

Of the new cases, 129 are from Toronto, 94 from Peel Region, 55 from Ottawa, 28 from York Region, and 18 from Halton Region.

–With files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca