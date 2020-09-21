Two Morden residents killed in rollover near Gimli, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

Gimli RCMP are investigating a fatal single-vehicle rollover that took place Sunday in the Rural Municipality of Bifrost.

Police said they were contacted around 6:45 p.m. when a passerby noticed the vehicle in a ditch on Highway 8 at Road 23 E.

Read more: Winnipeg woman charged in fatal crash that killed her child

The vehicle was found on its hood, submerged in water.

The occupants, a 28-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, both from Morden, were pronounced dead on the scene.

Both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the incident, which police said they believe occurred when the vehicle was headed west on Highway 8 and lost control.

0:12 Ambulance stolen by naked man crashed into Winnipeg cultural centre Ambulance stolen by naked man crashed into Winnipeg cultural centre

Story continues below advertisement