Traffic

Two Morden residents killed in rollover near Gimli, Man.

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 21, 2020 5:13 pm
RCMP Gimli detachment.
RCMP Gimli detachment. RCMP / File

Gimli RCMP are investigating a fatal single-vehicle rollover that took place Sunday in the Rural Municipality of Bifrost.

Police said they were contacted around 6:45 p.m. when a passerby noticed the vehicle in a ditch on Highway 8 at Road 23 E.

The vehicle was found on its hood, submerged in water.

The occupants, a 28-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, both from Morden, were pronounced dead on the scene.

Both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the incident, which police said they believe occurred when the vehicle was headed west on Highway 8 and lost control.

RCMPFatal CollisionRolloverFatal AccidentGimliMordenSingle Vehicle Accidentgimli RCMPRM of Bifrost
