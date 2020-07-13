Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Winnipeg woman charged in fatal crash that killed her child

By The Staff The Canadian Press
A Winnipeg woman has been charged in a crash on Dalhousie Drive in June 2019 that killed one of her kids.
A Winnipeg woman has been charged in a crash on Dalhousie Drive in June 2019 that killed one of her kids. Josh Aranson/Global News

A woman from Winnipeg has been charged with careless driving causing the death of one of her children.

Emergency responders took a one-year-old, a four-year-old and a five-year-old to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on the city’s southern outskirts in June 2019.

The eldest was in critical condition and died of her injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Two of the children were in child restraint seats, but the five-year-old was not.

Police continued to investigate and said in an update Monday that a driver was speeding while attempting to pass a car, lost control and caused a crash with another vehicle.

Read more: 5-year-old girl dead after crash on Dalhousie Drive

They say the children’s 27-year-old mother was arrested on Sunday.

She also faces charges of not properly restraining a child in a motor vehicle and causing death while driving with a learner’s permit without supervision.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
