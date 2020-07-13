Winnipeg woman charged in fatal crash that killed her child

Send this page to someone via email

A woman from Winnipeg has been charged with careless driving causing the death of one of her children.

Emergency responders took a one-year-old, a four-year-old and a five-year-old to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on the city’s southern outskirts in June 2019.

The eldest was in critical condition and died of her injuries.

After a lengthy investigation, the mother, 27, faces charges under the Highway Traffic Act. She was the driver of a vehicle that attempted to pass a car and lost control, causing a collision. The deceased was not seated in a child restraint. Media release: https://t.co/LnTx8IbEz1 — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) July 13, 2020

Two of the children were in child restraint seats, but the five-year-old was not.

Police continued to investigate and said in an update Monday that a driver was speeding while attempting to pass a car, lost control and caused a crash with another vehicle.

They say the children’s 27-year-old mother was arrested on Sunday.

She also faces charges of not properly restraining a child in a motor vehicle and causing death while driving with a learner’s permit without supervision.

