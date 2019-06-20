Five-year-old girl dead after crash on Dalhousie Road

A child is dead after a crash on Dalhousie Road in Fort Richmond Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened at about 1:40 p.m. on a stretch of road between Pembina Highway and Rochester Avenue. The vehicle they were in, travelling eastbound, hit a vehicle travelling westbound head-on.

Three children aged 1, 4 and 5 were all sent to hospital. The five-year-old, a girl, has since died, said Const. Jay Murray Thursday.

Police are asking for any witnesses come forward and contact police at 986-7085

“We believe there was two child car seats in the vehicle, there was three kids injured,” said Murray. “It’s a very troubling incident.”

Murray said both vehicles were extensively damaged, and said speed may have been a factor in this case. “We’re looking at everything right now,” he added.

There was no medical information on other driver, said Murray.

Police and first responders were able to respond very quickly, said Murray, as witnesses flagged police down on Pembina Highway and also ran into a nearby fire station. “I really feel for the witnesses involved in this case,” said Murray, adding they saw something traumatic.

“I think this incident is going to resonate with a lot of parents … it’s absolutely imperative and critical that children are safely restrained.”

Murray said if it’s found that one of the children wasn’t properly restrained, it may lead to charges, but stressed the investigation is in its early stages.