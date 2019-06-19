Traffic
June 19, 2019 4:32 pm

Fort Richmond road closed due to serious collision

By Online Journalist  Global News

Dalhousie Drive was blocked off after a serious crash Wednesday afternoon.

Josh Aranson/Global News
A A

A section of a Fort Richmond street is closed Wednesday afternoon due to what police are calling a “serious vehicle collision”.

Dalhousie Drive is closed between Pembina Highway and Rochester Avenue/Baylor Avenue and emergency vehicles are on scene.

READ MORE: Truck, taxicab crash on corner of Route 90 and Ellice

Police said the closure may remain in effect throughout the evening.

WATCH: ‘Motor vehicle vs motorcycle’ prompts warning from Winnipeg police

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Dalhousie Drive
Fort Richmond
Serious collision
Winnipeg police

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.