Fort Richmond road closed due to serious collision

A section of a Fort Richmond street is closed Wednesday afternoon due to what police are calling a “serious vehicle collision”.

Dalhousie Drive is closed between Pembina Highway and Rochester Avenue/Baylor Avenue and emergency vehicles are on scene.

Police said the closure may remain in effect throughout the evening.

#Traffic: Dalhousie Drive between Pembina Highway and Rochester Avenue/Baylor Avenue has been closed due a serious vehicle collision. Emergency vehicles are on scene. Closure may remain in effect throughout the evening. Please plan an alternative route. #Winnipeg @WinnipegTMC — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) June 19, 2019

