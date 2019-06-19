Fort Richmond road closed due to serious collision
A section of a Fort Richmond street is closed Wednesday afternoon due to what police are calling a “serious vehicle collision”.
Dalhousie Drive is closed between Pembina Highway and Rochester Avenue/Baylor Avenue and emergency vehicles are on scene.
Police said the closure may remain in effect throughout the evening.
