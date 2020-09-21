Witnesses sought after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Lindsay

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Lindsay on Saturday afternoon.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, emergency crews were called to the intersection fo Kent St. West and Victoria Aveue around 2:05 p.m. following reports a pedestrian was struck.

Police determined a vehicle travelling on Kent Street struck the pedestrian as the person was walking through a crosswalk on Victoria Avenue.

KLPS is looking for witnesses to a collision that occurred at 2:05PM this afternoon at the intersection of Kent Street West at Victoria Avenue. Please contact our on-duty sergeant at 705-324-5252. Full media release can be found on our website, https://t.co/AptlhN9DRJ pic.twitter.com/052EXhIq5r — KawarthaLakes Police (@klpsmedia) September 19, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The vehicle remained at the scene, according to Sgt. David Murtha.

The victim was taken to Ross Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, police said.

OPP assisted in the investigation, which is ongoing.

Witnesses or anyone who may have dash-cam footage can call the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service at 705-324-5252.

2:39 Car strikes and injures 9 pedestrians in Montreal North Car strikes and injures 9 pedestrians in Montreal North