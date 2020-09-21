Menu

Traffic

Witnesses sought after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Lindsay

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 21, 2020 12:06 pm
OPP assist City of Kawartha Lakes Police after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Lindsay on Saturday. City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service

A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Lindsay on Saturday afternoon.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, emergency crews were called to the intersection fo Kent St. West and Victoria Aveue around 2:05 p.m. following reports a pedestrian was struck.

Police determined a vehicle travelling on Kent Street struck the pedestrian as the person was walking through a crosswalk on Victoria Avenue.

The vehicle remained at the scene, according to Sgt. David Murtha.

The victim was taken to Ross Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, police said.

OPP assisted in the investigation, which is ongoing.

Witnesses or anyone who may have dash-cam footage can call the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service at 705-324-5252.

