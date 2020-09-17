Lindsay, Ont., police seek suspect following break-in, attack with crowbar

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Lindsay, Ont., are seeking a suspect following an alleged assault with a crowbar on Tuesday morning.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 8:30 a.m. a man allegedly forced his way into a Sussex Street North residence. Using a crowbar, the suspect allegedly broke a window and assaulted an occupant in the home.

Police say another occupant managed to push the suspect out of the residence before calling 9-1-1. The assault victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say on Wednesday a warrant was issued for Joseph Pennell, 29, from the City of Kawartha Lakes, on charges of break and enter to a dwelling, mischief to property under $5,000, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Anyone with information on Pennell’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

