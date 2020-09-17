Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 28 Western University students test positive for coronavirus, prompting tightened restrictions

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Lindsay, Ont., police seek suspect following break-in, attack with crowbar

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 17, 2020 2:46 pm
Police in Lindsay are looking for a suspect following an assault with a crowbar at a home.
Police in Lindsay are looking for a suspect following an assault with a crowbar at a home. Global News Peterborough file

Police in Lindsay, Ont., are seeking a suspect following an alleged assault with a crowbar on Tuesday morning.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 8:30 a.m. a man allegedly forced his way into a Sussex Street North residence. Using a crowbar, the suspect allegedly broke a window and assaulted an occupant in the home.

Read more: Alberta man arrested on Canada-wide warrant in 2017 Peterborough sex assault investigation

Police say another occupant managed to push the suspect out of the residence before calling 9-1-1. The assault victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Trending Stories

Police say on Wednesday a warrant was issued for Joseph Pennell, 29, from the City of Kawartha Lakes, on charges of break and enter to a dwelling, mischief to property under $5,000, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on Pennell’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

Kawartha Lakes Police Service questioned over use of COVID-19 database
Kawartha Lakes Police Service questioned over use of COVID-19 database
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AssaultCity of Kawartha LakesKawartha Lakeslindsayassault with a weaponcrowbar
Flyers
More weekly flyers