Ryerson University announces winter semester will be largely online

Send this page to someone via email

Ryerson University has announced its winter semester will be offered largely online amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A statement from the university’s president, Mohamed Lachemi, says winter courses will remain unchanged compared with the fall semester.

“The majority of course offerings will be offered virtually, with in-person, on-campus activities as permitted by government guidelines,” Lachemi said.

“For certain academic programs small, in-person group activities will continue to be offered, as necessitated by course requirements, in keeping with safety guidelines provided by our government and public health agencies.”

The university will be particularly focused on facilitating labs and other physical resources in order to fulfill graduation requirements for students who need them, Lachemi said.

Story continues below advertisement

Staff and faculty who can work from home will continue to do so.

“I understand that for many of you, this may be disappointing news,” Lachemi said.

“A return to campus is something we all look forward to, but we all must play our part in protecting our collective health and well-being.”

Meanwhile, some in-person resources are still available on campus, including reduced capacity at the Student Learning Centre.

2:16 28 students at Western University test positive for COVID-19 28 students at Western University test positive for COVID-19