Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Education

Ryerson University announces winter semester will be largely online

By Ryan Rocca Global News
A woman walks in front of Ryerson University signage on campus in Toronto, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.
A woman walks in front of Ryerson University signage on campus in Toronto, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Ryerson University has announced its winter semester will be offered largely online amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A statement from the university’s president, Mohamed Lachemi, says winter courses will remain unchanged compared with the fall semester.

“The majority of course offerings will be offered virtually, with in-person, on-campus activities as permitted by government guidelines,” Lachemi said.

Read more: Ontario reports 401 new coronavirus cases, highest single-day increase since early June

“For certain academic programs small, in-person group activities will continue to be offered, as necessitated by course requirements, in keeping with safety guidelines provided by our government and public health agencies.”

The university will be particularly focused on facilitating labs and other physical resources in order to fulfill graduation requirements for students who need them, Lachemi said.

Staff and faculty who can work from home will continue to do so.

Read more: No in-person fall convocation this year at York, Ryerson, U of T and Seneca

“I understand that for many of you, this may be disappointing news,” Lachemi said.

“A return to campus is something we all look forward to, but we all must play our part in protecting our collective health and well-being.”

Meanwhile, some in-person resources are still available on campus, including reduced capacity at the Student Learning Centre.

