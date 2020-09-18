Ontario reports 401 new coronavirus cases, highest single-day increase since early June

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 401 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 46,077.

Friday’s case count is a significant jump from Thursday which saw 293 new cases and is the highest one-day increase since June 7.

According to Friday’s provincial report, 130 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 82 in Peel Region, 61 in Ottawa, 40 in York Region and 19 in Halton Region.

All other public health units in Ontario reported 15 or fewer cases.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said more than 35,800 tests were processed in the last 24 hours; that is the largest number of tests completed so far.

Story continues below advertisement

A total of 3,469,523 tests have been completed since the pandemic began. There are currently 40,443 people awaiting test results.

Elliott also said 67 per cent of Friday’s cases are people under the age of 40.

Ontario is reporting 401 cases of #COVID19 as over 35,800 tests were completed. Locally, there are 130 new cases in Toronto with 82 in Peel and 61 in Ottawa. 67% of today’s new cases are in people under the age of 40. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) September 18, 2020

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

21,697 people are male — an increase of 202 cases.

24,051 people are female — an increase of 192 cases.

3,361 people are 19 and under — an increase of 67 cases.

15,124 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 200 cases.

13,483 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 99 cases.

7,930 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 33 cases.

6,174 people are 80 and over — an increase of five cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Story continues below advertisement

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available.

The death toll in the province has remains at 2,825 as no new deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 40,600 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 88 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 176 from the previous day.

Ontario has 58 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 (up by five from the previous day), with 20 patients in an intensive care unit (down by one) and 10 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by two).

The newly reported numbers for Friday’s report are valid as of 2 p.m. Thursday for Toronto, Ottawa and Middlesex-London public health units, and 4 p.m. Thursday for the rest of the province.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 72 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 25 among students and 22 among staff (25 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 11 more cases since the previous day.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 60 out of 4,828 schools in the province. Affected schools are in Toronto, Oakville, Pickering, Ajax, Mississauga, Brampton, Waterloo, Orillia, Amherstburg, Cambridge, Maple, Woodbridge, Markham, Ottawa and Pembroke.

One school is closed as a result of the positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 76 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of four more since the previous day.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,856 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is up by two deaths from the previous day. There are 22 current outbreaks in homes, which is unchanged. Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 54 active cases among long-term care residents and 67 active cases among staff.

Story continues below advertisement