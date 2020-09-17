Ontario tightens private gathering restrictions to 10 indoors, 25 outdoors in Toronto, Peel and Ottawa: sources

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario government sources confirm to Global News the province is looking at reducing gathering limits to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors for private gatherings in Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa.

The three regions have seen a rise in coronavirus cases and make up the bulk of Ontario’s daily COVID-19 case count.

The new limits do not apply to businesses and are only targeting private gatherings.

The previous limits were 50 people allowed indoors and 100 people allowed outdoors.

However, the government said it is still discussing with the health table to finalize numbers for gatherings. The final details will be announced at Premier Doug Ford’s daily news conference with Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

More to come.

