Education

No in-person fall convocation this year at York, Ryerson, U of T and Seneca

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 13, 2020 12:45 pm
Class of 2020 finding new ways to mark graduation amid coronavirus pandemic
WATCH ABOVE (June 26, 2020): Class of 2020 finding new ways to mark graduation amid coronavirus pandemic. Caryn Lieberman reports.

TORONTO — Four Toronto post-secondary institutions have decided not to hold in-person convocation ceremonies this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

York University says it made the “difficult decision” alongside Ryerson University, the University of Toronto and Seneca College.

In a statement, York’s president and vice-chancellor says the school will hold a virtual ceremony.

Read more: Ontario government to support new York University campus in Markham

Rhonda Lenton says students will receive a package that includes their diploma, cap and tassel, and other celebratory items.

She says the school will hold an in-person ceremony for all graduates affected by the pandemic “when it is once again safe and permitted to do so.”

Lenton says the other institutions will have their own approach to marking the milestone.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
