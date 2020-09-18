Emergency protocol in place if coronavirus forces schools to close, Quebec education minister says

Send this page to someone via email

An emergency protocol is now in place across Quebec’s education network if the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis forces schools to close, the province’s education minister announced Friday.

Jean-François Roberge said in a statement all service centres in the province are ready in the event a school must shut down and move to online learning.

“Obviously, we want these protocols to be deployed as little as possible,” he said, adding Quebecers must follow public health directives to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus in schools.

There are little details about the emergency measures, but the government says it has taken multiple factors into account, including providing services for students with disabilities and providing material to children to adapt to remote education.

Quebec warns that schools could close in a region that becomes high risk

In the event of a school closure, the education ministry has 200,000 laptops and electronic devices on reserve.

The back-to-school plan currently allows only online learning options for students who have a medical exemption or for a novel coronavirus outbreak.

Roberge’s announcement comes as a Montreal high school has already temporarily shuttered and suspended in-class learning after 15 COVID-19 cases were reported.

An elementary school in Quebec City is also the site of a massive testing operation this week amid an outbreak of the virus.

To date, the education ministry says there are 453 confirmed coronavirus cases across 247 schools. There are 173 classes in the public and private network that are closed.

