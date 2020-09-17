Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Quebec warns that schools could close in a region that becomes high risk

By Staff The Canadian Press
Parents and teachers calling for more coherent COVID-19 protocols in Quebec schools
WATCH: Parents and teachers calling for more coherent COVID-19 protocols in Quebec schools

Some schools could close their doors temporarily in Quebec regions that turn red — meaning high risk, maximum alert  — said Education Minister Jean-François Roberge on Thursday.

The provincial government added that if a region turns from yellow (early warning alert) to orange (moderate alert), schools will have to revert to the social distancing bubble method.

This which would possibly prohibit students from mingling during interscholastic activities, the government said.

Coronavirus: Quebec father creates online database of cases in schools
Coronavirus: Quebec father creates online database of cases in schools

According to officials, should a region be declared a red zone, schools could possibly completely close for a period of time.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Quebecers must be careful in coming days as coronavirus cases rise, health minister says

“In a red zone, we keep the precautions and rules of the orange zone, but it’s possible that public health asks the government to close the establishments,” Roberge said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The minister, however, added that public health would analyze the epidemiological situation of an area before asking the government to make that call.

— with files from Global News’ Alessia Maratta

Quebec health authorities warn people to be careful about private gatherings
Quebec health authorities warn people to be careful about private gatherings
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19QuebecMontrealEducationSchoolsrobergeOrange Zonesred zonesyellow zones
Flyers
More weekly flyers