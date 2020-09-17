COVID-19: Quebec warns that schools could close in a region that becomes high risk

Send this page to someone via email

Some schools could close their doors temporarily in Quebec regions that turn red — meaning high risk, maximum alert — said Education Minister Jean-François Roberge on Thursday.

The provincial government added that if a region turns from yellow (early warning alert) to orange (moderate alert), schools will have to revert to the social distancing bubble method.

This which would possibly prohibit students from mingling during interscholastic activities, the government said.

According to officials, should a region be declared a red zone, schools could possibly completely close for a period of time.

“In a red zone, we keep the precautions and rules of the orange zone, but it’s possible that public health asks the government to close the establishments,” Roberge said.

The minister, however, added that public health would analyze the epidemiological situation of an area before asking the government to make that call.

— with files from Global News’ Alessia Maratta

