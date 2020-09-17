Montreal’s Herzliah High School moves to online learning amid COVID-19 cases among staff, students

Send this page to someone via email

A private Jewish school in Montreal’s west end is ending in-person classes and switching to all-online instruction — at least for now — after multiple students and staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Herzliah High School in the Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough confirmed the situation to Global News Thursday morning.

In a statement, an administrator said “Herzliah is working in close collaboration with Quebec Public Health and following their directives to manage the situation.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Parents were reportedly only notified of the switch to distance-learning in an email late Wednesday night, according to posts on social media.

The school would not confirm how many members of the school community had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but reports earlier in the week placed the figure at 11 students and one staff member, following a targeted one-day screening clinic of students by Montreal public health on Sept. 11.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this week, five homeroom classes were in isolation due to suspected exposure to COVID-19, even as much of the rest of the student body continued learning in-person.

The school says it expects to resume in-person instruction in two weeks’ time.

For now, however, students are beginning their Thursday morning classes from their homes.