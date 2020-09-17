Quebec officials to provide update on coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Officials in Quebec are expected to provide an update Thursday afternoon as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.

Health Minister Christian Dubé and Dr. Horacio Arruda, the director of Quebec public health, will address the evolving situation as COVID-19 infections continue to increase.

The province, which has been the hardest hit by the health crisis, reported 251 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Health authorities say, however, that a total of 499 infections were reported Thursday after hundreds of cases were included from earlier in the week — including more than 200 in Montreal. The regional public health director said there was a backlog in the tally.

As a result, the caseload jumped to 66,356. There have been more than 58,000 recoveries.

Quebec also reported three additional deaths linked to COVID-19 — two of which occurred in the last 24 hours. One death occurred between Sept. 10 and 15.

The health crisis has claimed the lives of 5,791 Quebecers to date.

The number of hospitalizations also increased, by six to 136. Of them, 29 patients are intensive care — an increase of three from the previous day.

In Quebec, 24,112 tests were administered Tuesday. To date, the province has given 1,979,527 tests.

