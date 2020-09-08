Quebec court upholds back-to-school plan requiring in-class attendance

Send this page to someone via email

A group of Quebec parents have been denied a temporary safeguard order in their bid to secure access to online learning for all students during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Quebec Superior Court Justice Frédéric Bachand issued his ruling Tuesday, saying the evidence presented by the plaintiffs did not justify emergency intervention until the full challenge can be heard.”

While the restriction is being upheld, the parents will be able to make their arguments against the province’s back-to-school plan in more exhaustive detail before the court during the fall.

The group, which consists of mothers from the Greater Montreal area, wants the government to offer distance education for families who don’t want their children to physically attend school to be able to keep them at home without a medical exemption.

Story continues below advertisement

Under the plan, only students with a medical exemption or who contract COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, can have access to online learning.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The ruling comes as 118 confirmed cases in at least 70 schools were reported by the province’s education minister Tuesday.

— With files from Global News’ Gloria Henriquez and the Canadian Press