Quebec education minister to provide update on back-to-school plan amid coronavirus crisis

Quebec’s education minister is expected to provide a long-awaited update Monday on the province’s back-to-school plan in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Jean-François Roberge will be accompanied by Health Minister Christian Dubé and Dr. Horacio Arruda, director of Quebec public health. They will hold a news conference in downtown Montreal.

The academic year is slated to begin later this month as universities, CEGEPs, high schools and elementary schools gear up for a start amid the COVID-19 crisis.

As the summer draws to an end, parents and teachers have been pushing the provincial government to provide an update on its plan for the new school year.

Quebec is the province with the highest number of cases and deaths attributed to the respiratory illness. As of Sunday, authorities reported 104 new cases, bringing the total to 60,471.

There have been 5,695 deaths since the pandemic began.

— With files from the Canadian Press