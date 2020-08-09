Quebec reporting 104 COVID-19 cases and three more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec reported 104 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday along with three further deaths linked to the virus.

The total number of infections in the province stood at 60,471.

Of the three deaths announced by health authorities, two were reported in the past 24 hours while the other dates back before Aug. 1.

The province has seen total of 5,695 deaths since the pandemic began.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Shop local campaigns aim to inject millions of dollars into Quebec economy

“Two deaths are two deaths too many, we must lower the number of cases, the virus is still circulating,” Health Minister Christian Dubé said in a tweet Sunday.

The number of hospitalizations increased by one to 156 while one fewer person was listed in intensive care at 22.

Story continues below advertisement

On Saturday, the province had reported five COVID-19 linked deaths as well as more hospitalizations and patients in intensive care.

The province performed 16,093 tests on Friday, the last day for which numbers were available.

Authorities are scheduled to hold a COVID-19 briefing on Monday in Montreal, where the province’s education minister is expected to outline an updated back-to-school plan.