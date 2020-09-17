Coronavirus outbreak leads to major screening operation at Quebec City school

Send this page to someone via email

A massive screening operation is underway at the Sans-Frontière elementary school in Quebec City, where a mobile testing clinic has been deployed following a COVID-19 outbreak.

A spokesperson for the regional health authority, the CIUSSS de la Capitale-Nationale, said no fewer than 305 students and staff members will have to undergo a test by Thursday evening.

Mathieu Boivin said 117 tests had been administered in the school’s gym on Wednesday, but he did not provide the exact number of confirmed cases.

There are no plans to close the school at the moment, he added.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

READ MORE: Montreal’s Herzliah High School moves to online learning amid COVID-19 cases among staff, students

The Quebec government’s most recent data shows a total of 410 cases have been diagnosed across 237 schools in the province since the start of the school year.

Story continues below advertisement

The confirmed cases are among 322 students and 88 staff members.

However, the exact number of cases linked to each establishment is not specified.

As of Tuesday, the spread of the virus had led to the closure of 141 classes in Quebec schools.

The figures unveiled by the Ministry of Education are for preschool, primary and high schools in both the public and private systems.

4:37 Where the COVID-19 pandemic in Quebec goes from here Where the COVID-19 pandemic in Quebec goes from here