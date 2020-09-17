Anger from London, Ont. mayor amid growing coronavirus outbreak: ‘You are going to kill someone’

Send this page to someone via email

A growing outbreak of COVID-19 sparked anger and frustration from Ed Holder, the mayor of London, Ont., on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) said that 28 students at Western University had tested positive for coronavirus since Sept. 11.

“To put things in perspective, 28 is about as many cases as we had the entire month of July,” said Dr. Chris Mackie, the region’s medical officer of health.

During a media briefing on Thursday, an angry and frustrated Holder issued a message to those who are driving the outbreak and breaking COVID-19 guidelines.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“If this continues, you are going to kill someone,” said Holder.

Story continues below advertisement

“Should daily case counts remain this high for a sustained period, community spread is a near certainty, and it’s a matter of when, not if, somebody dies.”

The health unit sent out a stern message on Thursday afternoon as well.

This is not a joke. This is not a drill. #COVID19 is spreading widely & you need to pay attention. Cancel parties and ALL get-togethers. That means movie nights, games nights, study groups – being around anyone who is not your roommate or significant other.#WesternU #LdnOnt /1 — MLHealthUnit (@MLHealthUnit) September 17, 2020

More coming.