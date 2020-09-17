Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Anger from London, Ont. mayor amid growing coronavirus outbreak: ‘You are going to kill someone’

By Andrew Graham Global News
Why do so many young people have COVID-19? It’s not just partying, expert says
Neuroscientist Samantha Yammine joins The Morning Show to talk about the surge in COVID-19 cases among young Canadians and the possible ways it’s spreading.

A growing outbreak of COVID-19 sparked anger and frustration from Ed Holder, the mayor of London, Ont., on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) said that 28 students at Western University had tested positive for coronavirus since Sept. 11.

“To put things in perspective, 28 is about as many cases as we had the entire month of July,” said Dr. Chris Mackie, the region’s medical officer of health.

Read more: 28 Western University students test positive for coronavirus, prompting tightened restrictions

During a media briefing on Thursday, an angry and frustrated Holder issued a message to those who are driving the outbreak and breaking COVID-19 guidelines.

“If this continues, you are going to kill someone,” said Holder.

“Should daily case counts remain this high for a sustained period, community spread is a near certainty, and it’s a matter of when, not if, somebody dies.”

The health unit sent out a stern message on Thursday afternoon as well.

More coming.

