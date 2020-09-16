‘Shocking and unbelievable’: Family identifies victim in fatal weekend shooting in southwest Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary family has identified the victim of a fatal shooting outside a hookah lounge on Saturday.

Officers said two people were shot, and one man died of his injuries.

Family members have identified the victim as 21-year-old Abdurahaman Indiris.

His sister Mana Indiris said on Wednesday that his death came as a shock to his family and friends.

“He came home because he works. He slept, then he went to go pick his brother up from 17th Avenue,” said Mana. “That’s the night he was killed.”

On Sept. 12, police responded to calls of shots fired outside the Portico Hookah Lounge, located at 1806 35 Street S.E., at about 2:50 a.m.

Investigators believe two groups of men got into a fight in the lounge before being asked to leave. Once outside, the fight continued and shots were fired.

Indiris’ family said he was driven from the scene by his brother but they crashed into an LRT barricade. He later died in hospital.

Police initially reported that a second shooting victim was an innocent bystander but have since said investigators are still trying to find out what his role was in the fight.

On Monday, police arrested 28-year-old Calgarian Samuel Lugela and charged him with second-degree murder in relation to the shooting.

Police also confirmed on Wednesday that a second suspect is in custody and charges are pending.

Community reaction

Farah Ali, the president of the Somali Canadian Society of Calgary, said that members of the Somalian community have been working with the family as they cope with the loss.

He said more needs to be done to stop these shootings.

“It could have happened to anybody,” said Ali.

“We just have to work together, work with the authorities, and most importantly, we need to work on our plan to prevent this.” Tweet This

Mana said her brother was saving money for his education, and he had wanted to become an engineer.

“It’s just shocking and unbelievable,” Mana. “[He had an impact] on his whole family and his friends, relatives, and the community.”