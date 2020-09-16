Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Homicide investigation launched after human remains found in Saskatoon house

By David Giles Global News
Posted September 16, 2020 4:57 pm
Saskatoon police said they received information on Tuesday that an injured or dead person was at the house in the 400 block of Avenue G South.
Saskatoon police said they received information on Tuesday that an injured or dead person was at the house in the 400 block of Avenue G South. File / Global News

A homicide investigation is underway in Saskatoon after human remains were found in a house in Riversdale.

Saskatoon police said detectives from both the missing person unit and major crimes received information on Tuesday that an injured or dead person was at the house in the 400 block of Avenue G South.

Read more: Arrest made after Saskatoon’s 10th homicide of 2020

Human remains were found in the house that evening and investigators deemed the person’s death a homicide.

The coroner’s office is assisting police with the investigation.

Police said they are still trying to identify the remains and an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Saskatoon’s 9th homicide victim shot to death, police say

No other details have been released by police at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 306-975-8300 and ask to speak to a major crimes investigator.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Arrest made after Saskatoon’s 10th homicide of 2020
Arrest made after Saskatoon’s 10th homicide of 2020
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon PoliceHomicideSaskatoon Police ServiceSaskatoon HomicideRiversdaleAvenue G SouthAvenue G South SaskatoonRiversdale Saskatoon
Flyers
More weekly flyers