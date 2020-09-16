Homicide investigation launched after human remains found in Saskatoon house

Send this page to someone via email

A homicide investigation is underway in Saskatoon after human remains were found in a house in Riversdale.

Saskatoon police said detectives from both the missing person unit and major crimes received information on Tuesday that an injured or dead person was at the house in the 400 block of Avenue G South.

Human remains were found in the house that evening and investigators deemed the person’s death a homicide.

The coroner’s office is assisting police with the investigation.

Police said they are still trying to identify the remains and an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

No other details have been released by police at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 306-975-8300 and ask to speak to a major crimes investigator.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

