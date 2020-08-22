RCMP investigating suspicious death in Shellbrook, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for information from the public after a man died from suspicious circumstances in Shellbrook, Sask., say officials.

On Friday, police say a young male was brought to the Shellbrook Hospital between 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. with serious injuries. He died shortly after.

RCMP and its major crimes unit attended the hospital and deemed the death to be suspicious.

Major crimes is asking the public to identify the person, or persons, who brought the man to the hospital.

Anyone who has seen suspicious activity around the area of Shellbrook Hospital on Friday evening between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. is asked to report their information to police immediately.

Suspicious activity includes persons, vehicles or events that seemed unusual or out of place.

Information can be reported to Shellbrook RCMP at (306) 747-2606 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be made online.

