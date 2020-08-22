Saskatoon’s 9th homicide victim shot to death: police

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon Police have determined the victim in the city’s ninth homicide of the year was shot.

Officers were called to a restaurant parking lot in the 200 block of Slimmon Road around 3 a.m. on Aug. 21, when they found an injured man. Paramedics took him to hospital and he was pronounced dead.

A new statement, issued on Saturday evening, said an autopsy confirmed the 30-year-old victim died from a gunshot wound.

It also said the victim was shot when a fight with numerous customers began around 3 a.m. as the restaurant was preparing to close.

Investigators have spoken to several people who were at the restaurant/pub at the time and are seeking many more. The statement said people fled when the fight began and that police hasn’t been able to contact them.

Police aren’t releasing the victim’s name, at the request of his family.

Major Crimes are continuing to investigate and ask anyone who has information to contact them at 306-975-8300, or Crime Stoppers.

With files from Thomas Piller.