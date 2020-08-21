Slimmon Road death deemed homicide: Saskatoon police

Send this page to someone via email

Police have launched a homicide investigation in Saskatoon’s Lakewood SC area.

Officers were called to the parking lot of a business in the 200 block of Slimmon Road at roughly 3 a.m. on Friday, police said.

An injured man was found at the scene and taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to a press release. His name and age were not released by police.

Police said an autopsy was conducted Friday by the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service.

The major crimes and forensic identification units are investigating.

This is Saskatoon’s ninth homicide of 2020.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

