Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Slimmon Road death deemed homicide: Saskatoon police

By Thomas Piller Global News
Man’s death deemed homicide: Saskatoon police
WATCH: Saskatoon police have launched their ninth homicide investigation of 2020.

Police have launched a homicide investigation in Saskatoon’s Lakewood SC area.

Officers were called to the parking lot of a business in the 200 block of Slimmon Road at roughly 3 a.m. on Friday, police said.

Read more: No charges laid in Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old girl: Saskatoon police

An injured man was found at the scene and taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to a press release. His name and age were not released by police.

Police said an autopsy was conducted Friday by the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service.

Read more: Second accused appears in Saskatoon court in Hailey Belanger-Weeseekase homicide

Story continues below advertisement

The major crimes and forensic identification units are investigating.

This is Saskatoon’s ninth homicide of 2020.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Woman killed in Sask.’s 1st fatal bear attack since 1983
Woman killed in Sask.’s 1st fatal bear attack since 1983
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon PoliceHomicideSaskatoon Police ServiceSaskatoon HomicideShopping Centreninth homicideLakewood SCSlimmon Road
Flyers
More weekly flyers