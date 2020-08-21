Menu

Crime

Cold Lake RCMP investigating northern Alberta homicide

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted August 21, 2020 5:59 pm
A file photo of an RCMP badge is shown.
A file photo of an RCMP badge is shown. File / Global News

Police are investigating a homicide in Cold Lake First Nation.

Cold Lake RCMP said officers were called to a home at the First Nation at around 2:10 a.m. Tuesday after getting a report that a woman had been shot. When police arrived at the scene, they found a woman’s body inside the home.

Read more: 4 charged with 2nd-degree murder in Cold Lake First Nations homicide

An autopsy was completed by the Chief Medical Examiner’s office Thursday and the death was determined to be a homicide, RCMP said.

Police said a man was detained in connection to the death but has since been released without being charged.

Cold Lake RCMP and the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit are investigating the homicide.

Death of teen in Brocket, Alberta deemed a homicide by RCMP
Death of teen in Brocket, Alberta deemed a homicide by RCMP
Cold LakeNorthern AlbertaCold Lake RCMPAlberta RCMP major crimes unitCold Lake First NationNorthern Alberta homicideCold Lake First Nation Homicide
