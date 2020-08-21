Cold Lake RCMP investigating northern Alberta homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a homicide in Cold Lake First Nation.

Cold Lake RCMP said officers were called to a home at the First Nation at around 2:10 a.m. Tuesday after getting a report that a woman had been shot. When police arrived at the scene, they found a woman’s body inside the home.

An autopsy was completed by the Chief Medical Examiner’s office Thursday and the death was determined to be a homicide, RCMP said.

Police said a man was detained in connection to the death but has since been released without being charged.

Cold Lake RCMP and the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit are investigating the homicide.

