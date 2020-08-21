Cold Lake RCMP investigating northern Alberta homicide

Police are investigating a homicide in Cold Lake First Nation.
Cold Lake RCMP said officers were called to a home at the First Nation at around 2:10 a.m. Tuesday after getting a report that a woman had been shot. When police arrived at the scene, they found a woman’s body inside the home.
An autopsy was completed by the Chief Medical Examiner’s office Thursday and the death was determined to be a homicide, RCMP said.
Police said a man was detained in connection to the death but has since been released without being charged.
Cold Lake RCMP and the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit are investigating the homicide.
Death of teen in Brocket, Alberta deemed a homicide by RCMP
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments